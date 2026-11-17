President Volodymyr Zelensky called Tuesday on Ukraine's military backers to supply Kyiv with U.S. Patriot missiles and other badly needed air defence systems to guard against Russia's onslaught -- also urging Washington not to delay deliveries.



"Ukraine needs Patriot and Iris-T interceptors from the stocks you already have right now," Zelensky told a gathering of Ukraine's backers at NATO headquarters in Brussels via videolink. "And I ask the United States, please do not delay these deliveries," he added.



AFP