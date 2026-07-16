US strikes hit around Iran's Qeshm island: Iranian media

World News
16-07-2026 | 11:42
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US strikes hit around Iran&#39;s Qeshm island: Iranian media
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US strikes hit around Iran's Qeshm island: Iranian media

Iranian news agencies on Thursday reported that the United States launched strikes around Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz, as renewed hostilities flared between Washington and Tehran.

Fars news agency reported an "American missile strike in the vicinity of Qeshm," citing local authorities, while Tasnim news agency said one of its correspondents reported locations around Qeshm "were struck by projectiles from the American enemy."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Strikes

Qeshm

Strait of Hormuz

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