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Five nations slam 'sham' Russian election in occupied Ukraine
World News
21-09-2026 | 09:43
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Five nations slam 'sham' Russian election in occupied Ukraine
Five countries including the UK, Australia and Canada on Monday condemned Russia's "sham" parliamentary elections in swathes of occupied Ukraine, branding the move "part of a wider system of occupation".
"Holding Russia's State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine ... is a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, and the U.N. Charter," the countries, who also included New Zealand and Norway, said in a joint statement that cited votes held in occupied Crimea and Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
AFP
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