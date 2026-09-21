Five nations slam 'sham' Russian election in occupied Ukraine

World News
21-09-2026 | 09:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five nations slam &#39;sham&#39; Russian election in occupied Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five nations slam 'sham' Russian election in occupied Ukraine

Five countries including the UK, Australia and Canada on Monday condemned Russia's "sham" parliamentary elections in swathes of occupied Ukraine, branding the move "part of a wider system of occupation".

"Holding Russia's State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine ... is a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, and the U.N. Charter," the countries, who also included New Zealand and Norway, said in a joint statement that cited votes held in occupied Crimea and Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

AFP

World News

nations

'sham'

Russian

election

occupied

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official
Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-28

Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

Russian missile strike kills four in Ukraine's Dnipro: Police

LBCI
World News
2026-07-06

EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'

LBCI
World News
2026-07-15

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:02

Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official

LBCI
World News
08:32

Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

LBCI
World News
06:18

US refuses visas for Iran president's UN communications team: State media

LBCI
World News
04:57

Putin's United Russia party wins record 355 parliament seats: Election chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-10

From neglect to urgency: "Black Wednesday" puts Lebanon back on the global agenda

LBCI
World News
2026-03-10

Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign

LBCI
World News
02:42

France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More