"Full-scale" talks solely between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump are unlikely to take place during their visits to China, Moscow said on Wednesday, according to Russian state media.



"This is a multilateral format. There is hardly going to be time or an opportunity to hold full-scale (bilateral) talks here. No one expects that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting being held in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.



AFP