Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 01:48
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Trump declines Saudi crown prince&#39;s call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports
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Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called U.S. President Donald Trump twice on Thursday and urged him to launch strikes against the Houthis, ‌Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials.

Trump rejected the request, and U.S. officials said the administration does not intend to take direct military action against the Houthis at this time, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House ⁠and Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

According to Axios, the U.S. is increasingly concerned about the rapidly escalating conflict in Yemen and is stepping up support for Saudi Arabia while seeking to avoid direct military involvement.

Reuters

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Houthis,

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