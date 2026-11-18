The leaders of China, the United States and Russia exchanged greetings as they met in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day before their history-making first formal trilateral summit in the Chinese city.



The agenda for Thursday's meeting between presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin -- which has raised fears of a carve-up into new "spheres of influence" -- was unclear, however.



When Trump touched down in Shenzhen, Xi became the first Chinese paramount leader in decades to welcome a foreign leader as he arrived, mirroring the U.S. president's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September.



Trump descended the stairs from his plane to be met by Xi, as well as renditions of both countries' national anthems and fighter jets that flew overhead and left colourful vapour trails.



The pair strolled down a red carpet lined with people waving pom-poms, brandishing Chinese and U.S. national flags, and shouting: "A warm welcome to you!"



A motorcade of dark limousines later carried Trump into the city, where the streets had been cleared of traffic, an AFP reporter observed.



Xi, Trump, Putin and other leaders attending the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit then gathered for a welcome dinner, and the three briefly exchanged greetings before a group photo.



"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations," Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.



AFP