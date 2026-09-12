Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline

Lebanon News
12-09-2026 | 06:48
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Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
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Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, which resulted in injuries and material damage.

The ministry expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, and reaffirmed its commitment to the kingdom’s security, stability and territorial integrity, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry stressed that targeting vital facilities and civilian infrastructure constitutes a serious violation of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, international law and international humanitarian law, particularly rules requiring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure from hostilities.

The Foreign Ministry also welcomed Iraq’s announcement that it had opened an urgent investigation into the attack and would hold those involved accountable.

It reiterated that confronting military activities carried out by non-state actors, particularly in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, is a shared and ongoing effort aimed at enabling these states to extend their authority and sovereignty over their entire territories through their own forces alone.

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