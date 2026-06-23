Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya said Israeli forces opened fire on individuals the army identified as Hezbollah operatives after they crossed into what it described as a security zone near the Ali al-Taher hills in southern Lebanon.



According to Waweya, troops observed four suspected Hezbollah members traveling on an excavator and a motorcycle before entering the area and approaching Israeli forces, which the army said posed an immediate threat.



She said soldiers initially fired warning shots to distance the individuals, but they continued advancing and did not respond to calls to stop, prompting troops to fire at what the military described as the source of the threat. The army said a hit was identified.



Waweya also accused Hezbollah of operating under civilian cover and using civilian infrastructure to conceal its activities, adding that Israeli forces would continue to act against what it described as immediate threats to Israel and its troops.