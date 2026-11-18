Threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased substantially, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on ‌Wednesday.



"We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States," Clayton said at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.



"These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the ⁠United States, are under greater threat."



Reuters