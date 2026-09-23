Hormuz cannot be used for 'aggression': Iran president at UN

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 10:39
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Hormuz cannot be used for &#39;aggression&#39;: Iran president at UN
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Hormuz cannot be used for 'aggression': Iran president at UN

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the U.N. on Wednesday that Tehran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used for aggression against his country.

"We cannot let some have free access and bolster their interests from the waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggression upon us," he said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Strait of Hormuz

UN

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