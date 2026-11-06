Iran demands concrete steps from US before any negotiations, official says

Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri Kani, told state television on Friday that Tehran would not be satisfied with "theoretical commitments" and must see concrete steps from the United States before engaging in any new diplomatic efforts.



A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Tehran had submitted a proposal regarding its nuclear program to the United States through Qatar, but that it would only be discussed once Washington responded to Iran's seven demands.



The official added that Washington was reviewing the proposal.



Reuters