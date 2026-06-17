Iranian crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: Tracking site

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 02:21
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Iranian crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: Tracking site
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Iranian crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: Tracking site

Iranian oil tankers have exited the zone in the Gulf blockaded by the U.S. Navy, the TankerTrackers website said on Wednesday, calling it the country's "first crude oil exports in two months."

"At least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the U.S. Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them," TankerTrackers said in a post on X, citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery.

The site, which monitors oil shipments and storage, later added that a third NITC tanker had "exited the blockade line with 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Crude

Oil

United States

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