News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aser
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Venezuela's Rodriguez receives US Pentagon chief Hegseth
World News
18-11-2026 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuela's Rodriguez receives US Pentagon chief Hegseth
Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday received U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the presidential palace in Caracas.
State television broadcast images of the pair side by side along with other senior U.S. officials, before Hegseth was due to visit Colombia later Wednesday.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Delcy Rodriguez
Pete Hegseth
Next
Threats from Iran have increased substantially, US intelligence director says
Putin-Trump-Xi meeting to last under 60 minutes: Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-11-05
Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth
World News
2026-11-05
Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth
0
World News
2026-09-02
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
World News
2026-09-02
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
0
World News
2026-09-25
US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
World News
2026-09-25
US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
0
World News
2026-08-27
Kremlin dismisses US media 'scare stories' on CIA chief's Moscow visit
World News
2026-08-27
Kremlin dismisses US media 'scare stories' on CIA chief's Moscow visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:26
US defense secretary announces military agreement with Venezuela
World News
12:26
US defense secretary announces military agreement with Venezuela
0
World News
12:15
Threats from Iran have increased substantially, US intelligence director says
World News
12:15
Threats from Iran have increased substantially, US intelligence director says
0
World News
11:01
Putin-Trump-Xi meeting to last under 60 minutes: Kremlin
World News
11:01
Putin-Trump-Xi meeting to last under 60 minutes: Kremlin
0
World News
10:40
US Democrats nominate Jeffries to be first Black House speaker: US media
World News
10:40
US Democrats nominate Jeffries to be first Black House speaker: US media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-26
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
Lebanon News
2026-02-26
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
0
World News
06:17
US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses
World News
06:17
US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses
0
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Fresh missile attack targets Yemen's Aden airport: Police source
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-17
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
Lebanon News
2026-11-17
Middle East Airlines welcomes new Airbus A321XLR as PM Salam highlights Lebanon's recovery ambitions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli army claims it destroyed Hezbollah underground tunnel in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli army claims it destroyed Hezbollah underground tunnel in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:46
Five suspected Hezbollah members charged over unauthorized armed activities in Koura and Bsharri
Lebanon News
11:46
Five suspected Hezbollah members charged over unauthorized armed activities in Koura and Bsharri
3
Middle East News
04:14
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
Middle East News
04:14
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
4
World News
03:20
Canada PM says sanctions on Russia will increase while Ukraine war continues
World News
03:20
Canada PM says sanctions on Russia will increase while Ukraine war continues
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israel army says launches operation in Hamas-controlled area of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israel army says launches operation in Hamas-controlled area of Gaza
6
Middle East News
04:54
Iran fires at Kuwait, widening strikes after US hit Iranian island
Middle East News
04:54
Iran fires at Kuwait, widening strikes after US hit Iranian island
7
Lebanon News
13:20
US sanctions Lebanese association, gold companies and individuals over alleged Hezbollah ties
Lebanon News
13:20
US sanctions Lebanese association, gold companies and individuals over alleged Hezbollah ties
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More