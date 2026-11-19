Somalia ordered the United Arab Emirates ambassador on Thursday to leave the country within 72 hours and withdrew its own envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing the Emirates of unspecified violations of Somalia's sovereignty that amounted to an "open invasion."



"Measures will be taken against anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia," Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the state-run news agency.



"All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis."







Reuters