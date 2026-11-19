Britain's foreign minister Ed Miliband Thursday said the government was expelling Myanmar's defence attache and summoning the charge d'affaires after the International Court of Justice found the regime committed genocide against the Rohingya.



"We are taking immediate action today in the light of this judgment ... we are ordering the expulsion of the Myanmar defence attache from the UK and calling urgently for a U.N. security council session to discuss the judgment," Miliband said in a statement.



AFP