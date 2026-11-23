News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lawla Alhob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
23-11-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In less than eight weeks, the Lebanese army foiled four attempts to smuggle explosives from Syria into Lebanon, seizing a total of 733 kilograms of explosives, including 330 kilograms of TNT, 203 kilograms of C-4, and 200 kilograms of explosive materials whose type was not specified by the army.
One attempt took place along the northeastern border, two near the town of Qasr, and another in the Dora area of Mashari' el-Qaa.
In the first three attempts, on Oct. 1, 9, and 12, the smugglers managed to escape, and no arrests were made. However, during the Nov. 21 operation, the army announced the arrest of three individuals.
According to security sources familiar with the case, the number of detainees in the latest operation has risen to five, all residents of Mashari' el-Qaa.
The investigation has been transferred from the military police to army intelligence.
According to the same sources, one of the detainees said during preliminary questioning that his role was to transport the explosives and that he was supposed to deliver them to a Syrian national.
Security information indicates that tighter border surveillance, using observation towers and their equipment, helped the army detect and thwart the smuggling attempts.
The question remains: Who is organizing these smuggling operations, and who were the explosives intended for? So far, there is no definitive answer.
There is speculation that the explosives were intended for Hezbollah and that the group has been paying smugglers to transport them into Lebanon.
This speculation is partly based on the Dahr al-Baidar case, in which investigations revealed that explosives had been transported from Syria to Baalbek, with Beirut's southern suburbs as their final destination.
However, the intended recipient of the four shipments remains unconfirmed.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Syria
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-15
Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
Lebanon News
2026-10-15
Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-22
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-22
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-21
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-21
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-20
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-20
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-04
Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-04
Red Cross says transferred four people released by Israel to Lebanon
0
World News
2026-11-20
Denmark expels Russian diplomat over attempt to kill Ukrainian rapper
World News
2026-11-20
Denmark expels Russian diplomat over attempt to kill Ukrainian rapper
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
3
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
5
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
6
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
7
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
8
Middle East News
07:05
Turkey says PKK have evacuated 14 more northern Iraq bases: state media
Middle East News
07:05
Turkey says PKK have evacuated 14 more northern Iraq bases: state media
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More