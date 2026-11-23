Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In less than eight weeks, the Lebanese army foiled four attempts to smuggle explosives from Syria into Lebanon, seizing a total of 733 kilograms of explosives, including 330 kilograms of TNT, 203 kilograms of C-4, and 200 kilograms of explosive materials whose type was not specified by the army.



One attempt took place along the northeastern border, two near the town of Qasr, and another in the Dora area of Mashari' el-Qaa.



In the first three attempts, on Oct. 1, 9, and 12, the smugglers managed to escape, and no arrests were made. However, during the Nov. 21 operation, the army announced the arrest of three individuals.



According to security sources familiar with the case, the number of detainees in the latest operation has risen to five, all residents of Mashari' el-Qaa.



The investigation has been transferred from the military police to army intelligence.



According to the same sources, one of the detainees said during preliminary questioning that his role was to transport the explosives and that he was supposed to deliver them to a Syrian national.



Security information indicates that tighter border surveillance, using observation towers and their equipment, helped the army detect and thwart the smuggling attempts.



The question remains: Who is organizing these smuggling operations, and who were the explosives intended for? So far, there is no definitive answer.



There is speculation that the explosives were intended for Hezbollah and that the group has been paying smugglers to transport them into Lebanon.



This speculation is partly based on the Dahr al-Baidar case, in which investigations revealed that explosives had been transported from Syria to Baalbek, with Beirut's southern suburbs as their final destination.



However, the intended recipient of the four shipments remains unconfirmed.