Child malnutrition rises in Yemen as fighting intensifies: UNICEF

Middle East News
25-09-2026 | 08:08
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Child malnutrition rises in Yemen as fighting intensifies: UNICEF
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Child malnutrition rises in Yemen as fighting intensifies: UNICEF

The United Nations children's agency reported on Friday a rise in acute malnutrition among children in Yemen, including in the most severe cases, as fighting disrupts access to healthcare and treatment centers.

“We're very concerned about a very visible increase in acute malnutrition among children,” UNICEF’s Country Representative in Yemen, Akhil Iyer, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Aden.

More than ⁠a quarter of the nearly 2,900 children screened in recent weeks by UNICEF mobile nutrition teams in accessible areas were acutely malnourished, Iyer said, with 200 of those considered severe, the worst category.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Child

Malnutrition

Yemen

Fighting

UNICEF

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