UK indicates it will send battle tanks to Ukraine

2023-01-14
UK indicates it will send battle tanks to Ukraine
1min
UK indicates it will send battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated on Saturday that Britain would send Ukraine some of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support, drawing swift reproach from the Russian Embassy in London.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak "outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems", a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

"The leaders reflected on the current state of Russia's war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues," the spokesperson added.

Media reports have suggested Britain was in discussions with Ukraine to deliver the Challengers to help the country fight Moscow's forces.

Sunak's office said earlier this week that Britain would coordinate its support with allies after Germany, France and the United States all indicated last week they would provide armored vehicles to Ukraine.
 
REUTERS
 

