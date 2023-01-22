News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
2023-01-22 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view of relations and aims to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, which has been the country's top trading partner since 2016.
"Decoupling our economy from the Chinese market would not be in the interest of jobs in Germany," Lindner was quoted as saying by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
He said that gradually other world regions and markets would have to become more important for German business over the coming years and decades, Welt reported.
"The political conditions must be improved for this," Lindner said.
REUTERS
World
China
Chinese
Germany
German
Finance Minister
Asia
Economy
Next
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-20
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
Middle East
2023-01-20
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
0
World
2023-01-19
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
2023-01-19
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
0
World
2023-01-17
German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023
World
2023-01-17
German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contracts
Variety
2023-01-16
Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contracts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
0
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
0
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
0
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
3
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
4
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
5
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
6
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
7
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
8
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store