Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

World
2023-01-23 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine, Iran&#39;s quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

Sean Penn's documentary portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, filmed as Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, will be among headliners at next month's Berlin Film Festival, where a life achievement award will go to Steven Spielberg.

Announcing the final film line-up on Monday, artistic director Carlo Chatrian said directors Penn and Aaron Kaufmann were already in Kyiv filming "Superpower" when Russian tanks rolled across Ukraine's border, opening Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

"The Berlinale will take place exactly one year after," Chatrian said. "And maybe Berlin is more relevant than other places, because we are close to Ukraine, because Ukrainian people live in Berlin."

With its roots in the embattled enclave of West Berlin on the front lines of the Cold War, the Berlinale sees itself as an avowedly political festival, and Chatrian said the 73rd edition would highlight the fights for freedom in Ukraine and Iran, screening dozens of films from and about both countries.

Chatrian said the 18 films running in the competition were thematically linked by their preoccupation with melodrama and love, from Emily Atef's "Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything" about the danger and violence of teenage love, to Giacomo Abbruzzese's Disco Boy, about a Belarusian who joins the French Foreign Legion.

"We don't do the selection with melodrama in mind," Chatrian said. "We select the films because they resonate with us."

The competition will also make space for animation with "Suzume" by Japan's Makoto Shinkai, described by Chatrian as the "poet of youth". Described as a journey through the Japanese archipelago, the film stands out for its bold colouring.

The Berlinale, at home in one of the world centers of queer culture, will continue to foreground the questions of gender and identity that have in recent years preoccupied its juries, this year headed by US actress Kristen Stewart.

"Orlando, My Political Biography" by Paul B. Breciado will screen outside the main competition and describes Orlando writing a letter to Virginia Wolf, writer of the eponymous novel, to tell her that the gender-shifting character she created now exists in real life.

Reuters

World

Ukraine

Iran

Middle East

Freedom

Dominate

Berlin

Film

Festival

Europe

War

Politics

Government

Foreign

Legion

Culture

LBCI Next
Poland signals intent to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

LBCI
World
07:16

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-20

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:41

Germany charges five with plot to kidnap minister, overthrow government

LBCI
World
11:26

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
World
10:42

Pakistan scrambles to restore power after second major grid breakdown in months

LBCI
World
10:00

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

'Keep it in the ground' Greta Thunberg tells protest at end of WEF

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app