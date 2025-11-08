News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-11-2025 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
Israeli settlers attacked a group of Palestinian villagers, activists and journalists on Saturday who had gathered during an attempt to harvest olives near a settler outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, witnesses said.
Two Reuters employees - a journalist and a security adviser accompanying her - were among those injured in the attack by the men who wielded sticks and clubs and hurled large rocks, in an area close to the Palestinian village of Beita.
The area, lying south of the West Bank city of Nablus, has in past years been a flashpoint for settler attacks, which increased across the West Bank after the war in Gaza began two years ago. Such attacks have escalated during this year's olive harvest, which began in October.
As the number of such attacks has climbed, Israeli and other activists have often joined Palestinians to support them and their right to harvest their olive groves, while also documenting any violence.
Activists or local Palestinians often inform journalists of harvesting plans, so they can attend to report, particularly in flashpoint areas, such as outposts.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
settlers
attack
Palestinians,
journalists
olive
harvest,
witnesses
Next
US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
US intel found Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence of Gaza war crimes: Former US officials to Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
US intel found Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence of Gaza war crimes: Former US officials to Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
0
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
3
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
5
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
Lebanon News
04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
7
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
8
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More