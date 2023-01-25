Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport

World
2023-01-25 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport

All flights were cancelled at Germany's BER airport in the capital Berlin on Wednesday, the operator said, as staff went on strike for the day to press pay demands.

About 300 take-offs and landings with nearly 35,000 passengers were originally planned for Wednesday. The strike began at around 3:30 a.m. (0230 GMT).

The Ver.di union called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and at the airport company to strike in the wage dispute. It called the one-day work stoppage over what it said was insufficient progress in the three parallel wage talks.

"We hope that the pressure is enough," said union representative Enrico Ruemker, adding that the goal was movement at the negotiations.

He said the airport company had made a collective bargaining offer for a 24-month term under which salaries would increase by 3 percent on June 1 and by another 2 percent on May 1 next year.

"When you see how high the inflation rate is and consider that the colleagues from this area have not had a salary increase for many, many years, this offer is of course a slap in the face for the colleagues," Ruemker said.

The German government was set on Wednesday to release its annual economic report. A source told Reuters that a draft of this report forecast 6 percent inflation this year and 2.8 percent for 2024.

Reuters

World

Germany

Berlin

Worker

Strike

Flights

Cancelled

Airport

Pay

Demand

Inflation

Economy

LBCI Next
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Germany is looking into PayPal’s terms for merchants

LBCI
World
2023-01-19

Exhausted and struggling to pay bills, British nurses go on strike

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

British rail workers start New Year with week-long strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:39

World stocks pause near five-month peaks, caution sets in

LBCI
World
05:13

Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead

LBCI
World
05:00

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

LBCI
World
04:27

US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app