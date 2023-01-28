Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity

World
2023-01-28 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity

Global food giant Nestle (NESN.S) is set to invest $100 million over the next three years in its Colombian operations, President Gustavo Petro said on Friday, part of his push to boost industrialization.

The Colombian leader outlined the announcement in a post on Twitter late Friday.

The new investment plan builds on $13 million already spent by the world's largest food and beverage producer in the South American country, the government said in a statement, with the new funds to be focused on increasing production capacity and updating technology.

"Industrializing Colombia is essential if we want to get out of poverty," Petro wrote on Twitter.

Nestle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the statement quoted its top executive for Latin America, Laurent Freixe, as saying that the plan will allow the company to strengthen its product portfolio as well as align with some of the government's priorities, such as promoting youth employment.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Nestle

Colombia

Investment

Capacity

LBCI Next
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship
Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-27

GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

The thing we thought was happening with robotic investments is definitely happening

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-25

Moshiri says Everton not for sale but close to securing stadium investment

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:24

US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
World
08:37

EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit

LBCI
World
06:37

Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship

LBCI
World
05:20

Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-16

Georgina Rizk stuns her fans with her latest appearance

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app