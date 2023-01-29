News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Basketball
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz, RIA reports
World
2023-01-29 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz, RIA reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to contacts with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz though has no phone call scheduled with him, a Kremlin spokesman told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday.
Germany, previously the West's main holdout on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's invasion, said last week it would send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv and also approve Leopard shipments by allied European countries. The announcement, followed shortly afterwards by a U.S. pledge of M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, infuriated the Kremlin.
"For now, there are no agreed talks (with Scholz) in the schedule. Putin has been and remains open to contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.
Scholz was quoted by the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel in an interview published on Sunday as saying, "I will also speak to Putin again – because it is necessary to speak.”
He added: “The onus is on Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine to end this horrendous, senseless war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives already.”
Spokespeople for Scholz could not be immediately reached for comment. He is currently on a visit to South America.
Putin and Scholz last spoke by phone in early December. The Russian leader said at the time the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and called on Berlin to rethink its approach.
Germany is the second largest donor of military hardware to Ukraine after the United States, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, ahead of other European powers such as France and Britain.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to fend off a hostile, encroaching West. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked act of aggression.
Kyiv says peace talks are possible only if Russia stops attacking and withdraws all forces from Ukrainian soil.
REUTERS
World
Kremlin
Russia
Russian
Putin
Germany
Scholz
RIA
Ukrainian
Ukraine
War
Attack
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
0
World
2023-01-09
Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
World
2023-01-09
Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
World
2022-12-16
Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two
World
2022-12-16
Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:48
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings
World
05:48
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings
0
World
05:35
Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
World
05:35
Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
0
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
0
World
2023-01-28
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
World
2023-01-28
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
0
Sports
2023-01-18
Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy
Sports
2023-01-18
Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
2
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
Middle East
10:41
Israel has carried out clandestine drone strike on Iran: WSJ
3
Lebanon News
04:17
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
Lebanon News
04:17
Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
Lebanon News
08:25
Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal
5
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
World
05:24
North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'
6
Middle East
05:15
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Middle East
05:15
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
7
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
Lebanon News
08:49
Qatar joins TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas blocks
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
Lebanon News
08:30
Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store