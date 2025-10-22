PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday afternoon.



The meeting discussed the situation in South Lebanon and the coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, as well as progress in the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Preparations for the post-UNIFIL phase were also addressed during the talks.