News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon News
22-10-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting discussed the situation in South Lebanon and the coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, as well as progress in the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Preparations for the post-UNIFIL phase were also addressed during the talks.
Lebanon News
Salam
discusses
South
Lebanon
post-UNIFIL
phase
UNIFIL
commander
Next
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
4
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
5
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
8
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More