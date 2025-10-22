PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Lebanon News
22-10-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara, at the Grand Serail on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting discussed the situation in South Lebanon and the coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, as well as progress in the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Preparations for the post-UNIFIL phase were also addressed during the talks.

Lebanon News

Salam

discusses

South

Lebanon

post-UNIFIL

phase

UNIFIL

commander

LBCI Next
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-08

Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
World News
07:27

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More