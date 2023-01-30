Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 32, targeted police

World
2023-01-30 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 32, targeted police
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 32, targeted police

A suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar killed at least 32 people on Monday, the latest attack targeting police in this northwestern city where Islamist militants remain active.

Hospital officials said at least 147 people were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif called the blast a suicide attack. There were at least 260 people in the mosque, police official Sikandar Khan added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which ripped through the mosque during noon prayers, causing a wall to collapse on top of worshippers. The building is located inside a highly fortified compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counter-terrorism department.

"We're getting that the terrorist was standing in the first row," Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo TV.

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove debris from the blast site and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.

The attack was the city's worst since March last year, when a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers killed at least 58 people and injured nearly 200. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for that bombing.

Peshwar, which sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal districts bordering Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban.

The group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups that want to overthrow the government and replace it with their own brand of Islamic governance.

The TTP has stepped up attacks since it ended a so-called peace deal last year with the Pakistani government, which was facilitated by Afghan Taliban.

TTP has staged frequent attacks targeting police in the last few months. In December, Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism center in the northwestern and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities.

Reuters

World

Suicide

Bombing

Pakistan

Asia Pacific

Crowded

Mosque

Attack

Targeting

Terrorism

LBCI Next
Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction
Australia prepares for thousands of Chinese students to return as relations improve
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:00

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession

LBCI
World
07:11

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

LBCI
World
06:50

Australia prepares for thousands of Chinese students to return as relations improve

LBCI
World
05:03

Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone strike

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app