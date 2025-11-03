Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale at his residence in Clemenceau. Hale was accompanied by a delegation from the Middle East Institute for Studies.

The discussions focused on political and security developments in Lebanon and the wider region. The meeting was attended by Nora Jumblatt, Democratic Gathering MP Marwan Hamadeh, and former political adviser to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Fadi Hafez.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

PSP

US

Diplomat

David Hale

Beirut

LBCI Next
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Walid Jumblatt congratulates Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

LBCI
World News
2025-09-14

US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:11

Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance

LBCI
World News
07:53

Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Poland shoots down drones in its airspace during Russia’s Ukraine attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:41

Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More