Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale at his residence in Clemenceau. Hale was accompanied by a delegation from the Middle East Institute for Studies.



The discussions focused on political and security developments in Lebanon and the wider region. The meeting was attended by Nora Jumblatt, Democratic Gathering MP Marwan Hamadeh, and former political adviser to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Fadi Hafez.