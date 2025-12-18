News
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
18-12-2025 | 09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal visited France on December 17–18, where he met with his French counterpart, Fabien Mandon, to discuss strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.
The talks focused on boosting the Lebanese army’s capabilities and expanding joint training programs. During the meeting, Mandon stressed the importance of supporting the Lebanese army to help preserve Lebanon’s security, sovereignty, and stability.
For his part, Haykal thanked Mandon and the French authorities for their continued initiatives to support Lebanon and its army amid what he described as an exceptional phase for the country.
He highlighted the significant efforts undertaken by the Lebanese army to safeguard security and stability, noting that the first phase of its plan south of the Litani River is being implemented within the set timetable.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Rodolph Haykal
France
Fabien Mandon
