Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks
World News
20-10-2025 | 10:59
Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin but said Ukrainians and Europeans should be included.
"From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be at the table. From the moment they discuss what impacts the security of Europeans, the Europeans should be at the table," he told reporters after a summit of southern EU leaders in Slovenia.
Reuters
World News
Macron
France
Ukraine
Europeans
US
Trump
Russia
Putin
