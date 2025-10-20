Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks

World News
20-10-2025 | 10:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin but said Ukrainians and Europeans should be included.

"From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be at the table. From the moment they discuss what impacts the security of Europeans, the Europeans should be at the table," he told reporters after a summit of southern EU leaders in Slovenia.


Reuters
 

World News

Macron

France

Ukraine

Europeans

US

Trump

Russia

Putin

LBCI Next
Japan coalition government deal to be signed Monday: partner party
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-06

Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

Putin says any Western troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets

LBCI
World News
03:17

Zelensky says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited

LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:14

Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
11:25

US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief

LBCI
World News
09:09

Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP

LBCI
World News
08:55

Russia prepared to expand ties with Iran in all areas: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday

LBCI
World News
08:47

Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
09:09

Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:11

Zelensky says Ukraine needs 25 US Patriot air defense systems

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More