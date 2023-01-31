Australian nuclear body joins search for missing radioactive capsule

World
2023-01-31 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australian nuclear body joins search for missing radioactive capsule
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Australian nuclear body joins search for missing radioactive capsule

Australia's nuclear safety agency said on Tuesday it had joined the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, sending a team with specialized car-mounted and portable detection equipment.

Authorities have now been on a week-long search for the capsule which is believed to have fallen from a truck that made a 1,400 km (870 mile) journey in Western Australia. The loss has triggered a radiation alert for large parts of the vast state.

The capsule, part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed, had been entrusted by Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) to a specialist contractor to transport. Rio apologized on Monday for the loss, which happened sometime in the past two weeks.

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency said it was working with the Western Australian government to locate the capsule. It added that the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization has also sent radiation services specialists as well as detection and imaging equipment.

The truck travelled from Rio's Gudai-Darri mine, north of Newman, a small town in the remote Kimberley region, to a storage facility in the suburbs of Perth - a distance longer than the length of Great Britain.

State emergency officials on Tuesday issued a fresh alert to motorists along Australia's longest highway to take care when approaching the search parties, as vehicles carrying the radiation detectors are travelling at slow speeds.

"It will take approximately five days to travel the original route, an estimated 1400kms, with crews travelling north and south along Great Northern Highway," Department of Fire and Emergency Services Incident Controller Darryl Ray said in a statement late on Monday.

The gauge was picked up from the mine site on Jan. 12. When it was unpacked for inspection on Jan. 25, the gauge was found broken apart, with one of four mounting bolts missing and screws from the gauge also gone.

Authorities suspect vibrations from the truck caused the screws and the bolt to come loose, and the capsule fell out of the package and then out of a gap in the truck.

The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour.

People have been told to stay at least five meters (16.5 feet) away as exposure could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness, though driving past the capsule is believed to be relatively low risk, akin to taking an X-ray.

Reuters

World

rAsia Pacific

Australia

Nuclear

Body

Search

Missing

Radioactive

Capsule

Portable

Detection

Equipment

Rio Tinto

Safety

Agency

LBCI Next
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Philips to cut 13 percent of jobs in safety and profitability drive

LBCI
World
2023-01-30

Australia prepares for thousands of Chinese students to return as relations improve

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach 1st Australian Open final

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-26

HRW calls on UN Rights Body to investigate Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

LBCI
World
10:07

Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

LBCI
World
09:58

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

LBCI
World
07:00

Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:50

Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:02

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app