Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results "in the coming days"
Middle East News
17-09-2025 | 16:28
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results "in the coming days"
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa said Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with Israel on a security agreement could produce results "in the coming days."
Al-Sharaa told reporters in Damascus that the security agreement is a "necessity" and emphasized that it would require respect for Syrian airspace, the country's territorial integrity, and oversight by the United Nations.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
President
Talks
Israel
