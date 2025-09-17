Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”

17-09-2025 | 16:28
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results "in the coming days"
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa said Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with Israel on a security agreement could produce results “in the coming days.”

Al-Sharaa told reporters in Damascus that the security agreement is a “necessity” and emphasized that it would require respect for Syrian airspace, the country’s territorial integrity, and oversight by the United Nations.

Reuters

