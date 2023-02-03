Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question

2023-02-03
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question

President Joe Biden on Friday hailed a jobs report for January that showed 517,000 jobs were created, saying it was a sign that the US economy is strong.

In remarks at the White House, Biden said inflation continues to come down and real wages are going up. He dismissed a question as to whether he was responsible for the high rate of inflation, saying it was high when he took office two years ago.
 

