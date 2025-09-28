Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit

Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit

Denmark will ban all civilian drone flights across the country this week to ensure security as Copenhagen hosts an EU summit gathering heads of government, the transport ministry said Sunday.

"Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security. Therefore, from Monday to Friday, we will close the Danish airspace to all civilian drone flights," the ministry said.

Mysterious drone sightings across Denmark since September 22 have prompted the closure of several airports, with Denmark hinting at possible Russian involvement, charges Moscow has rejected.

AFP

World News

Denmark

Drone

Flights

Copenhagen

EU

