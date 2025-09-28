News
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
World News
28-09-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
Denmark will ban all civilian drone flights across the country this week to ensure security as Copenhagen hosts an EU summit gathering heads of government, the transport ministry said Sunday.
"Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security. Therefore, from Monday to Friday, we will close the Danish airspace to all civilian drone flights," the ministry said.
Mysterious drone sightings across Denmark since September 22 have prompted the closure of several airports, with Denmark hinting at possible Russian involvement, charges Moscow has rejected.
AFP
World News
Denmark
Drone
Flights
Copenhagen
EU
Next
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine
Previous
