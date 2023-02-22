Futures stable after Wall St rout on rate worries

2023-02-22 | 07:53
Futures stable after Wall St rout on rate worries
Futures stable after Wall St rout on rate worries

US stock index futures were trading flat on Wednesday after Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year a day earlier as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest rate-setting meeting.

The main indexes shed more than 2% on Tuesday as investors interpreted a rebound in US business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.

Minutes from the Fed's Jan.31-Feb.1 meeting, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), is anticipated to detail the breadth of debate at the central bank over how much further interest rates may need to be raised to slow inflation.

Following a market rout in 2022, the three major indexes logged monthly gains in January as investors hoped the Fed would pause its rate hikes and perhaps turn a corner in its monetary policy tightening around the year-end.

However, stocks have had a volatile run in February as traders priced in higher interest rates for longer, considering inflation still remains above the 2% target in the face of a sturdy economy.

Money market participants expect rates to peak at 5.35% by July and stay around those levels till the end of 2023.

At 07:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.1%.

Among single stocks, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.O) rose 9.3% in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company raised its annual profit forecast. Rival Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD.O) gained 2%.

US-listed shares of Baidu Inc advanced 6.6% after China's e-commerce beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and announced a new share repurchase program.

CoStar Group (CSGP.O) dropped 15.2% as the online real estate marketplace provider said it was no longer in talks to buy Realtor.com owner Move Inc from News Corp (NWSA.O) and forecast disappointing first-quarter revenue.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said rates will have to go north of 5% to tame inflation. New York Fed President John Williams, a voting member of the rate-setting committee this year, is scheduled to speak later in the day.
 
REUTERS
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app