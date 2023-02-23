World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh

World
2023-02-23 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh

The World Court ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday to ensure free movement through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as an intermediate step in ongoing legal disputes with neighbouring Armenia.

The Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents. 

Armenia last month told judges at the World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, that neighbouring Azerbaijan's blockade was designed to allow "ethnic cleansing", a claim rejected by Baku. 

Armenia's foreign ministry welcomed the court's decision and called on the international community to ensure Azerbaijan immediately implemented the ruling. 

"Armenia will closely monitor the situation and inform the court of any violations by Azerbaijan," it said in a statement. 

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians and it broke away from Baku in the first of several wars in the early 1990s. 

The court said on Wednesday it had evidence that traffic through the corridor was still disrupted, causing "shortages of food, medicines and other lifesaving medical supplies", and depriving Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh of critical medical care. 

It therefore ordered Azerbaijan to "take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions." 

Azerbaijan has denied any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against what it characterised as illegal mining activity. 

The country's ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said it would "continue to uphold the rights of all people under international law and to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of human rights". 

The court rejected a plea for provisional measures by Azerbaijan that would order Armenia to help remove land mines from areas it previously controlled, and to stop planting explosive devices which prevent Azeri nationals from returning to their former homes. 

It also rejected pleas by Armenia to order Azerbaijan to stop alleged orchestration of protests and disruption of natural gas flows to Nagorno-Karabakh. 

The court instead referred to the emergency measures it had issued in the tit-for-tat cases brought by the feuding South Caucasus neighbours in 2021, which ordered both countries to not do anything that would make the conflict worse and to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others' nationals. 

The World Court in The Hague is the UN court for resolving disputes between countries. 

Its rulings are binding, but it has no direct means of enforcing them. 

Reuters
 

Breaking Headlines

World

World Court

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Lachin Corridor

Nagorno-Karabakh

Legal

Dispute

Border

LBCI Next
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

LBCI
World
2023-01-21

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

LBCI
World
04:35

Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

LBCI
Middle East
04:22

Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app