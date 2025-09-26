Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek

Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 09:26
High views
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek

Several wanted men were killed or wounded Friday during fierce clashes with the Lebanese Army in the neighborhoods of Hay al-Sharawneh and Tal al-Abyad in the eastern city of Baalbek.

The army sealed all entrances to Baalbek with armored vehicles and personnel carriers, imposing heavy security measures across the city. Residents were instructed to avoid the Sahel–Iaat road because of ongoing fighting and to use the western route instead.

Large military reinforcements poured into the area as the army launched an airstrike on gunmen holed up in the nearby town of Douris, in an effort to quell the violence and apprehend those involved.

