GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

World
2023-03-01 | 10:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
GLOBAL ECONOMY China&#39;s factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade in a boost for global economy recovery hopes, while data across Europe underlined that inflation in the region was still not under control.

Adding to evidence that activity is rebounding in China after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs, its manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Wednesday climbed to 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January, while a private sector survey also showed growth for the first time in seven months.
 
"China's PMIs beat market expectations across the board, propelled by the reopening after dropping COVID restrictions and the resumption of activity after the lunar new year holiday," said Duncan Wrigley at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"This is an encouraging set of data, but still is only one month, and challenges remain."

Asian stocks bounced off a two-month low and headed for their best day in seven weeks on Wednesday. Global oil prices went higher, underlining how a strong Chinese recovery could fuel global inflation through increased energy demand.
 
It remains unclear how a strong Chinese recovery could ultimately feed into prices elsewhere, as the inflationary impact of its higher energy demand could be offset by the extra supply of goods it brings to the world's economy.

STUBBORN INFLATION
 
In Europe, German data showed the fight against inflation still has some way to go. Prices in the region's largest economy rose 9.3 percent year-on-year in February, beating analyst expectations of a rise of 9.0 percent and higher than January's 9.2 percent increase.
 
That came after readings earlier this week showed prices rising faster than expected in France and Spain, challenging the view that inflation in the region had clearly peaked.

"The interest rate step announced for March will not be the last," Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said of the European Central Bank's strongly flagged intention to raise rates by a further 50 basis points this month across the euro area.

"Further significant interest rate steps might even be necessary afterwards, too," he added.
 
Separately, S&P Global's headline factory PMI for the euro area slipped to 48.5 from 48.8, but the output index - which feeds into a composite PMI due on Friday and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health - climbed to 50.1 from 48.9.

"The brighter production picture first and foremost reflects a broad-based improvement in supply chains, with deliveries of inputs into factories quickening on average to a degree not seen since 2009," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

Outside the euro area, British manufacturing activity shrank last month but at the slowest pace since July and factories were more optimistic as the threat of a deep recession eases.

ASIAN STRAIN
 
India and Australia saw economic growth slow in the quarter to December, and South Korea's exports fell in February for a fifth straight month, highlighting the pain slowing global demand was inflicting on the region's manufacturers.

The region's weaker data underscores the challenge Asian policymakers face in reining in inflation with higher interest rates, without choking off economic recoveries already facing pressure from the global economic slowdown.

China's recovering economy, the world's second largest, may not be enough to offset headwinds from weak chip demand and supply constraints for export-reliant economies such as Japan.

Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI fell to 47.7 in February from 48.9, dropping at the fastest pace in more than two years.

That followed data showing a big drop in Japan's factory output in January on slumping production of cars and semiconductor equipment, casting doubt on the Bank of Japan's view the economy was on course for a steady recovery.

Factory activity continued to shrink in Taiwan and Malaysia in February, and expanded at a slower pace in the Philippines, surveys showed.

India's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February, but remained relatively strong amid buoyant domestic demand, its PMI survey showed.

Separate data showed South Korea's exports fell 7.5 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the fifth straight month of declines, partly due to a plunge in semiconductor exports.
 

World

Global

Economy

China

Factories

Power

Ahead

Inflation

Increase

Europe

LBCI Next
Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
World
11:29

Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:33

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
11:29

Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro

LBCI
World
11:25

Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says

LBCI
World
09:16

Canadians say Trudeau needs tougher response in wake of China actions - poll

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
07:51

UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app