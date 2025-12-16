UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

16-12-2025 | 10:04
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

British police said on Tuesday they had charged two men with belonging to the banned Iran-backed group Hezbollah and attending terrorism training camps in Lebanon.

The men were arrested at their home addresses in London in April and rearrested last week when they were subsequently charged with a total of nine terrorism offences.

"These arrests and charges follow a painstaking investigation by detectives of Counter Terrorism Policing London, who have worked closely with a number of overseas law enforcement colleagues," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London's Counter Terrorism Policing.

"I want to reassure the public that I do not assess there is an ongoing threat to the wider public as a result of the activities of these two individuals."


Reuters
 

