News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi, UK ministers agree to study combat air cooperation
World
2023-03-02 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi, UK ministers agree to study combat air cooperation
Saudi and British defense ministers have agreed to study future co-operation on combat air capabilities and potential industrial projects, the Saudi state news agency reported.
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met in Riyadh on Wednesday and signed a "declaration of intent regarding the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Future Air Capabilities Program (FCAS)", it said.
The scope of the accord was not immediately clear.
FCAS is an acronym widely used for next-generation fighter projects known as Future Combat Air Systems, including the British-led Tempest program which was recently expanded to include Japan under a new framework called Global Air Combat Program.
The brief official Saudi media report did not indicate whether Riyadh was planning to join the British-led fighter program directly, but defense analysts cautioned that such alliances typically take months or years to negotiate.
The Saudi report said areas covered by the declaration included "defining a comprehensive and joint vision for the future partnership for air combat operations" and discussing partnerships that "meet the needs of the required capabilities".
It said identifying industrial participation projects and joint research and development projects were also included.
The British Defense ministry said the statement of intent signed in Riyadh would initiate a "Partnering Feasibility Study to explore how we can best position our decades long combat air relationship for the future".
The ministry, in its statement, added that the two nations confirmed a common desire for closer industrial collaboration and to develop key capabilities, but made no reference to the FCAS fighter project.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UK
Agree
Study
Combat
Air
Cooperation
Potential
Industrial
Projects
Next
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-28
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
World
2022-12-28
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Middle East
2023-02-17
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
0
World
2023-02-09
US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills
World
2023-02-09
US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:30
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
World
08:30
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
0
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
0
World
06:54
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
World
06:54
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
0
World
06:48
Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia
World
06:48
Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:16
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
World
05:16
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
0
Middle East
06:52
Scientists discover corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
Middle East
06:52
Scientists discover corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
0
Lebanon Economy
07:11
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Lebanon Economy
07:11
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
4
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
5
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
7
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
8
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store