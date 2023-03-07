South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter

World
2023-03-07 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter

South Africa's economy contracted 1.3% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, as rolling power cuts hurt sectors like agriculture and mining, official data showed on Tuesday.

Seven of the 10 industries tracked by Statistics South Africa shrank in the October-December period.

Stats SA figures showed the agriculture sector shrank 3.3% quarter on quarter, mining 3.2%, finance 2.3%, trade 2.1% and manufacturing 0.9%. The construction sector grew 0.5%.

The data was worse than the third quarter's revised 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter and seasonally-adjusted terms.

Analysts had predicted a 0.4% contraction in October-December.

Struggling state electricity utility Eskom escalated scheduled power cuts in the fourth quarter due to breakdowns at its coal-fired power plants, leaving households in the dark and hurting businesses of all sizes.

Gross domestic product grew 0.9% year on year in the fourth quarter, worse than forecasts for a 2.2% expansion.

The economy grew 2.0% in the 2022 calendar year.
 
REUTERS
 

World

South African

Economy

South Africa

Data

Struggle

Increase

LBCI Next
LME faces further legal action in London court
Britain's Wood Group may reject $1.98 bln Apollo buyout proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

LBCI
World
08:28

Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data

LBCI
Variety
06:12

New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:46

In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

LBCI
World
11:25

Chile announces biological corridor to protect endangered deer

LBCI
World
10:38

Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

LBCI
World
10:29

Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:12

Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

LBCI
World
06:27

Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app