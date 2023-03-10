Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing between officials from the two rival Middle East powers, Iranian state media reported on Friday."As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi media.Iranian media quoted what they described as a joint statement between Iran, Saudi Arabia and China as saying the two countries "emphasise respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs".