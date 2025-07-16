Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'

16-07-2025 | 14:10
Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'

Syria said Israeli strikes on Wednesday were a "dangerous escalation" following raids near the presidential palace and on army headquarters in the capital, as well as in the country's violence-hit south.

"Syria holds Israel fully responsible for this dangerous escalation and its consequences, and affirms that it retains all its legitimate rights to defend its land and people by all means permitted under international law," the foreign ministry said in a statement. It also called on the international community to "take urgent, concrete measures to put an end to Israel's repeated acts of aggression".

AFP

