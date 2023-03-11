News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine says Bakhmut battle is grinding down Russia's best units
World
2023-03-11 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine says Bakhmut battle is grinding down Russia's best units
Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak were the latest signal of a shift by Kyiv this week to continue the defense of the small eastern city, site of the war's bloodiest battle, as Moscow tries to secure its first major victory in more than half a year.
"Russia has changed tactics," Podolyak said in an interview published by Italy's La Stampa newspaper. "It has converged on Bakhmut with a large part of its trained military personnel, the remnants of its professional army, as well as the private companies."
"We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few key wearisome battles, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive. So, today Bakhmut is completely effective, even exceeding its key tasks."
Russia has made Bakhmut the main target of a winter push involving hundreds of thousands of reservists and mercenaries.
It has captured the eastern part of the city and outskirts to the north and south, but has so far failed to close a ring around Ukrainian defenders.
Kyiv, which had seemed at the start of March to be planning to withdraw westward, announced this week that its generals had decided to reinforce Bakhmut and fight on.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that, as Russia pressed its offensive, "our soldiers are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy implementing their plans".
Russia's advances have appeared to slow amid highly public complaints from Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private militia leading Russia's assault, that the military command was failing to provide his men with enough ammunition.
Prigozhin on Friday thanked the government publicly for a "heroic" increase in output - but in the same audio message said he was "worried about ammunition and shell shortages not only for Wagner ... but for all units of the Russian army".
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defenses and be a step towards seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas industrial region, a major target.
Trench warfare, described by both sides as a meat grinder, has claimed a huge toll. But Kyiv's decision to stay and fight suggests it believes Russia's losses far exceed its own.
REUTERS
World
Ukraine
Ukrainian
Bakhmut
Battle
Russian
Russia
Next
US FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
2023-03-08
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
0
World
2023-03-07
Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it
World
2023-03-07
Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it
0
World
2023-03-03
Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded
World
2023-03-03
Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded
0
World
2023-03-02
Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance
World
2023-03-02
Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:31
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
World
10:31
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
0
World
10:27
Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy
World
10:27
Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy
0
World
08:21
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests
World
08:21
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests
0
World
07:49
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
World
07:49
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:24
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:24
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:08
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation
Middle East
03:08
Saudi FM stresses need for Lebanese reconciliation
2
World
05:25
Ukraine says Bakhmut battle is grinding down Russia's best units
World
05:25
Ukraine says Bakhmut battle is grinding down Russia's best units
3
Variety
03:12
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded
Variety
03:12
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded
4
Lebanon News
06:24
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:24
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
5
World
06:17
US House unanimously backs COVID origins information declassification
World
06:17
US House unanimously backs COVID origins information declassification
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
7
World
06:49
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News
World
06:49
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News
8
World
05:56
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
World
05:56
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store