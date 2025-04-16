Ministerial committee on Syrian displaced persons discusses initial plan for their safe and dignified return to their country

The ministerial committee on Syrian displaced persons held its second meeting, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri and attended by Ministers Michel Mnassa, Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Haneen Sayed, Adel Nassar, and Mohammad Haidar, with Minister Youssef Raji absent due to travel.



The attendees continued gathering accurate information about the number of Syrian displaced persons and their legal, social, and economic situations. They also discussed previous official attempts to return displaced Syrians to their home country.



In light of Lebanon’s firm stance against resettlement in all its forms, the committee reviewed the preliminary plan for the safe and dignified return of the displaced to Syria.



They affirmed Lebanon’s readiness to implement the plan in cooperation with Syrian authorities and relevant international organizations.



Tarek Metri, the committee chair, and Minister Haneen Sayed also met with a Syrian delegation led by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hind Kabawat to discuss all aspects of returning displaced Syrians to their homeland.