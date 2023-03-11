United States, EU agree to start talks on critical minerals amid trade tensions

World
2023-03-11 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
United States, EU agree to start talks on critical minerals amid trade tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
United States, EU agree to start talks on critical minerals amid trade tensions

Amid trade frictions between the United States and the European Union, President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Friday that the two sides would launch talks on critical minerals used for electric vehicles.

Biden and von der Leyen met at the White House against a backdrop of European complaints that clean energy subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and others will divert investment away from Europe and hurt their economies. The war in Ukraine was also a major agenda item.

Biden's IRA, a $430 billion law that offers massive subsidies for US-made products and is aimed at addressing the climate crisis and promoting renewable energy, has prompted European anger. EU officials say allies should stick together and form a common front against bigger threats from China.

The Biden administration has sought to address European concerns while sticking to the core tenets of the law, which represented a major domestic political victory for Biden upon its passage.

In a joint statement after their meeting, the two leaders said they intended to "immediately begin negotiations on a targeted critical minerals agreement" to ensure that minerals extracted or processed in the EU would count for clean vehicle tax credits under the IRA law.

"This kind of agreement would further our shared goals of boosting our mineral production and processing and expanding access to sources of critical minerals that are sustainable, trusted, and free of labor abuses," they said in the statement. "Cooperation is also necessary to reduce unwanted strategic dependencies in these supply chains, and to ensure that they are diversified and developed with trusted partners."

Speaking in the Oval Office at the start of the meeting, both Biden and von der Leyen underlined the strength of their partnership, and the unified support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

"We are not only partners, the European Union and the United States are good friends," von der Leyen said, highlighting US support for Europe in finding alternate energy supplies so EU members could reduce their dependence on Russian supplies.

"We supported Europe’s energy security," Biden said. "And at the same time, we're driving new investments to create clean energy industries and jobs, and make sure we have supply chains available to both ... our continents."

The European Commission last month presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan in response to the US IRA law, with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products.

Biden said the idea of driving investments and securing supply chains underpinned both measures.

Jake Colvin, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, a corporate lobby group, urged the White House to raise US industry concerns on what he called a "discriminatory digital sovereignty agenda" aimed at undermining US companies.

"A level transatlantic playing field is critical but that has to go both ways, he said. "The White House needs to step up and underscore the need for American companies to be regulated in the same manner as their European counterparts when operating on the other side of the Atlantic."

During a December visit by France's President Emmanuel Macron to the White House, Biden said that bills aimed at boosting US renewable energy and the semiconductor industry have "glitches" that can be addressed.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Trade

US

EU

Biden

European Commission

Ursula Von Der Leyen

Talks

Electric Vehicles

LBCI Next
German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

US, European powers express alarm at Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-08

Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:31

Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

LBCI
World
10:27

Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

LBCI
World
08:21

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

LBCI
World
07:49

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app