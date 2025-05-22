China slams Israel for shots near diplomats in West Bank

22-05-2025 | 03:39
China slams Israel for shots near diplomats in West Bank
China slams Israel for shots near diplomats in West Bank

Beijing on Thursday said it "firmly opposes any acts endangering the safety" of diplomats, after Israeli troops fired what they called "warning shots" as foreign envoys visited the occupied West Bank.

"We demand the launch of a full investigation so that similar incidents do not happen again," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.


