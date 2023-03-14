Futures extend gains after February inflation data

World
2023-03-14 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Futures extend gains after February inflation data
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Futures extend gains after February inflation data

US stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday as a moderation in February's consumer prices kept hopes alive that the Federal Reserve would pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

The Labor Department's report showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February on a monthly basis, in line with expectations.

Traders' bets that the central bank will hold rates at the current level at its March meeting stayed at 23%, while bets of a 25 basis point rate hike stood at 77% earlier.

All eyes are on the CPI report as the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has spurred hopes that the central bank would soften its policy stance to avoid a broader financial crisis.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 253 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.5 points, or 0.92%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 100.5 points, or 0.84%.
 
 
 
 

World

Futures

Gains

Inflation

US

Stock

Prices

Rate

SVB

LBCI Next
Malawi's storm Freddy death toll jumps to 190
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:14

Dollar gains after tepid US consumer prices report

LBCI
World
08:49

SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:05

Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact

LBCI
World
09:27

Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever

LBCI
World
09:25

Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary

LBCI
World
09:20

IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:03

Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare'

LBCI
World
09:12

US consumer prices increase solidly in February

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app