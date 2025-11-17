News
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
17-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel and military preparations intensify for a potential new round of fighting, Israeli assessments now point to the possibility of a simultaneous confrontation on two fronts — Iran and Lebanon.
Israeli intelligence claims that Hezbollah continues to strengthen its military capabilities with full Iranian support, particularly following Israel’s latest strike on Iran.
According to these assessments, if Israel carries out an attack against Iran targeting its missile infrastructure, it would also have to confront immediate threats from Lebanon.
Israel argues that Iran has established a mechanism enabling Hezbollah to activate its firepower against Israel in any renewed conflict.
These assessments come as Israel expresses little confidence that Lebanon’s government or its armed forces will reach a U.S.-mediated diplomatic solution that results in Hezbollah surrendering its weapons by the end of the year.
With diplomatic efforts increasing to pressure Israel to scale back its operations and withdraw forces positioned inside Lebanese territory, the Israeli military maintains that it holds intelligence reports justifying its presence and strikes.
The reports claim Hezbollah has been rebuilding its strength through broader recruitment and weapons accumulation.
The Israeli assessment also alleges the group has established a new defensive line north of the Litani River, deploying combat units as well as missile and artillery systems.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to expand its deployment inside Lebanese territory while constructing a barrier behind the Blue Line. The border has remained open in several areas, allowing Israeli civilians to cross.
Tens of far-right activists from a movement called “Uri Tzafon,” meaning “Rise, North,” entered Lebanese territory for the third time, crossing the Blue Line and urging the Israeli government to decisively confront Hezbollah and establish settlements in the border areas of South Lebanon.
