Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
17-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel and military preparations intensify for a potential new round of fighting, Israeli assessments now point to the possibility of a simultaneous confrontation on two fronts — Iran and Lebanon.

Israeli intelligence claims that Hezbollah continues to strengthen its military capabilities with full Iranian support, particularly following Israel’s latest strike on Iran. 

According to these assessments, if Israel carries out an attack against Iran targeting its missile infrastructure, it would also have to confront immediate threats from Lebanon. 

Israel argues that Iran has established a mechanism enabling Hezbollah to activate its firepower against Israel in any renewed conflict.

These assessments come as Israel expresses little confidence that Lebanon’s government or its armed forces will reach a U.S.-mediated diplomatic solution that results in Hezbollah surrendering its weapons by the end of the year.

With diplomatic efforts increasing to pressure Israel to scale back its operations and withdraw forces positioned inside Lebanese territory, the Israeli military maintains that it holds intelligence reports justifying its presence and strikes. 

The reports claim Hezbollah has been rebuilding its strength through broader recruitment and weapons accumulation. 

The Israeli assessment also alleges the group has established a new defensive line north of the Litani River, deploying combat units as well as missile and artillery systems.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to expand its deployment inside Lebanese territory while constructing a barrier behind the Blue Line. The border has remained open in several areas, allowing Israeli civilians to cross. 

Tens of far-right activists from a movement called “Uri Tzafon,” meaning “Rise, North,” entered Lebanese territory for the third time, crossing the Blue Line and urging the Israeli government to decisively confront Hezbollah and establish settlements in the border areas of South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Lebanon

War

Iran

Hezbollah

Weapons

LBCI Next
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More