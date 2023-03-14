IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan

The US, Australia and Britain must implement safeguards and are committed to global nuclear non-proliferation with respect to a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday.



"In their communications, the AUKUS Parties reaffirmed their previously stated commitment that maintaining the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and Agency safeguards remains a core objective in relation to AUKUS," said a statement.

Under the deal, which angered Beijing, the US intends to sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, which are built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more if needed.