News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
AI comes for the DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats
World
2023-03-15 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
AI comes for the DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats
In front of an empty DJ booth at an East London nightclub, party-goers danced to AI-generated beats in a unique experimental rave that sought to test whether an app can match the vibe of real-life records and a mixer.
Artificial intelligence has been touted as a great disruptor in recent months. ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, has gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley, spurring investors to pour money into AI-focused startups.
"Algorithm" - hosted in The Glove That Fits bar – was billed as one of the first of its kind by its promoter George Pinnegar.
"If we can have AI make beautiful music and we can play that to each other, I think that's probably why it's there. That’s why it's a gift," Pinnegar told Reuters.
Powering the night’s pulsating techno and rhythmic drumbeat was Mubert, the app created by a team of Ukrainian and Russian developers.
Mubert uses human-made loops and samples to generate brand-new tracks. Users can like or dislike the app's generative music, and the app adapts accordingly.
Musicians who created the samples then get a cut when their sounds are used.
For Mubert’s CEO, Paul Zgordan, the rise of AI will inevitably result in some musicians losing jobs.
"We want to save musicians' jobs, but in our own way," Zgordan told Reuters via video link from the Armenian capital Yerevan.
"We want to give them this opportunity to earn money with the AI. We want to give people new (jobs),” the 35-year-old executive, who is also a DJ and musician, said.
The DJ booth, usually the focus of parties, was left empty as an experiment to see how revelers would react to the AI DJ.
A few hours into the night, some of the revelers had made up their minds.
"It could be more complex," said Rose Cuthbertson, a 24-year-old AI master's student. "It doesn't have that knowledge of maybe other electronic genres that could make the music more interesting. But it's still fun to dance to."
Taking a break from dancing, Pietro Capece Galeota was more complimentary.
"It's been doing a pretty good job so far," the 26-year-old computer programmer said outside the venue.
Yet for Zgordan, there's more work to be done if Mubert wants to have similar functionalities to ChatGPT.
"There is no ChatGPT for music because music is more complex," he said. "For now technology is not ready."
Reuters
World
AI
DJ
Party
Rave
Robot
Computer
ChatGPT
London
Next
Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:24
China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA
World
07:24
China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA
0
Variety
12:04
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
12:04
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Discord updates its bot with ChatGPT-like features, rolls out AI-generated conversation summaries and more
Variety
2023-03-10
Discord updates its bot with ChatGPT-like features, rolls out AI-generated conversation summaries and more
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds
Middle East
2023-03-07
Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
0
World
10:07
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
World
10:07
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
0
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
6
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
7
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store